ISP Encourages Safe Driving Habits During the Holidays

Posted on by December 27, 2016

•December 28, 2016•

The upcoming holidays will bring family and friends together for the final major celebrations of the year. Unfortunately, some will choose to make life-threatening driving decisions while behind the wheel. Captain Louis Kink, District 10 Commander, encourages everyone to enjoy the holidays but to do so responsibly.

Motor vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death among those aged 1-54 in the U.S., and traffic crashes are largely preventable. If you are traveling during the holidays, be accountable for your actions and do your part to prevent a traffic crash.     Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.

Comments are closed.