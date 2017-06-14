 

Joe Phillips Field Dedicated

June 13, 2017

Photo by Mike Brothers

June 14, 2017

Former fast pitch teammates, village officials, family and friends of Hall of Fame fast pitch softball player Joe Phillips gathered June 9 in Wyman Park to dedicate the south softball field in his honor. Sullivan Mayor Ann Short presented the dedication plaque to Phillips’ son Terry who thanked the many teammates and friends who attended the 5:30 p.m. ceremony and invited them to an informal reunion at the Red Apple Restaurant afterwards.

