Joint Pain Seminar Offered at Decatur Memorial Hospital

•June 7, 2017•

Decatur Memorial Hospital and Stryker Orthopaedics will host a free seminar on joint pain, featuring Professional Golfer and Stryker GetAroundKnee® recipient, Fred Funk at 3 p.m. on Monday, June 12, in the Classroom Complex at the hospital. Local orthopedic surgeons will also be available to answer questions and discuss arthritis of the hip and knee, non-surgical and surgical joint pain treatment options and Mako-™ Robotic-Arm Assisted Surgery

Light refreshments will be provided. Call 217-876-2850 to register.