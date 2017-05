•May 24, 2017•

Jonathan Creek Christian Church is inviting children to Maker Fun Factory Vacation Bible School: Created by God, Built for a Purpose from 5:30 p.m.-8 p.m. June 5 - 9.

The Maker Fun Factory VBS will give kids a chance to discover that God made them for a purpose.

They participate in Bible-learning activities, sing catchy songs, play teamwork-building games and make and devour yummy treats.