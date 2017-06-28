July Fourth Celebrated in Sullivan

•June 28, 2017•

Sullivan Fourth of July celebration begins June 30 with the Sullivan American Legion presenting Conner Family Amusements of Beardstown for the first time.

Unlimited ride armbands are $25 for June 30-July 4th activities.

Enjoy rides, food, games, the Fourth of July parade and fireworks from Central States Fireworks of Athens.

Parade line up begins at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4 behind Sullivan High School. The American Legion coordinated Fourth of July parade kicks off at noon.

Parade participants will enjoy a free meal prepared by Terry Warren and hosted by the Legion at Post 68 at the end of the parade route.

Wyman Park is the scene of the action with turtle races starting at 2:00 p.m. by the tennis courts. Watermelon eating contest is immediately following turtle races. The park games end with the sack races.

As the sun goes down activities move toward the lake where Central States Fireworks concludes the evening with a giant fireworks display at dark, thanks to generous donations from throughout the community.

The American Legion, Auxiliary, Sons of American Legion, Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts all pitch in to make the Fourth of July in Sullivan special.

Anyone wishing to donate to the Post 68 Fourth Celebration may mail checks to Post 68, PO Box 526, Sullivan, IL