Knights Bring Big Bats Out for Bulldogs

•March 29, 2017•

By Jason Brown

NP Sports Editor

The Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond baseball team kicked off its season with a 1-2 record, winning over St. Teresa and losing to Monticello and Central A&M.

Against the Bulldogs of St. Teresa, the Knights exploded for 12 runs in the fifth inning to overcome a 6-3 deficit and blow the game open.

ALAH went on to win 20-12.

Shandon Herschberger recorded a game-high six hits (6-for-6) and four runs scored. He also knocked in three runs.

Lucas Otto recorded three hits, two runs scored and three runs batted in.


