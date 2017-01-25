Knights Get Two Tournament Wins

•January 25, 2017•

By Jason Brown

NP Sports Editor

The Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond boys’ basketball team finished the week 2-2 with wins against Tri-County and Cerro Gordo-Bement and losses to Argenta-Oreana and Okaw Valley in the Little Okaw Valley Conference Tournament in Bethany.

The Knights had to battle back from a 12-point first-quarter deficit to defeat CGB Jan. 16.

ALAH double CGB’s score in the second quarter 16-8 and outscored the Broncos in the third 10-7 to cut the lead to 31-30.

The Knights kept up the pressure and outscored the CGB in the fourth quarter by five for the 44-40 win.

Will Cohan scored a team-high 14 points and had two assists and three rebounds.

Kobe Wells followed with 10 points and had a team-high eight rebounds.


