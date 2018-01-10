 

Knights Over Oblong by Three

Posted on by January 10, 2018

•January 10, 2018•

By Jason Brown
NP Sports

The Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond boys’ basketball team rolled Oblong on the road Friday night.

In a back-and-forth game, each team traded 1-point quarter leads in the first half.

ALAH led by one after the first quarter, and Oblong led by one at half, 21-20.     Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.

Comments are closed.