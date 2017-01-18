Knights Overcome in Fourth by A & M

•January 18, 2017•

By Jason Brown

NP Sports Editor

The Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond boys’ basketball team dropped a nonconference-road game against Central A&M last Tuesday.

The game was close for three quarters, ending in a 7-7 tie in the first quarter and a 28-28 tie at half.

ALAH took the lead in the third quarter, outscoring the Raiders 9-8, but the fourth decided the game.

CAM went on a 19-6 run in the fourth quarter for the 55-43 victory. Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.

