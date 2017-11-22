Knights Return Starter Rich Squad

•November 22, 2017•

By Jason Brown

NP Sports

In his 14th year coaching Arthur boys’ basketball and 30th coaching Arthur teams, Dale Schuring returns all starters but one to a squad that went 9-18 last season.

But that one starter, Shandon Herschberger, who graduated, was Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond’s most powerful offensive punch.

To make up for the lost offense, Schuring knows his team will have to rebound, play hard and outwork opponents to be successful.

"We will need to be a solid team defensively that dominates the boards at both ends of the floor," said Schuring. "We must be willing to outwork our opponents and gain an advantage by doing all the 'dirty' work that doesn't get headlines or accolades."


