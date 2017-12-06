Knights Try to Regain Winning Momentum

•December 6, 2017•

By Jason Brown

NP Sports

The Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond boys’ basketball team finished a busy week with a 1-2 record.

ALAH defeated Martinsville but lost to Meridian and Oakwood.

“Overall, it was a difficult week with the amount of travel and the back-to-back games on Friday night and Saturday night,” said ALAH coach Dale Schuring. “We did make adjustments and improvements in some areas, but we continue to struggle in some areas that we need to fix quickly.”

The Knights knocked off Martinsville 54-40 last Tuesday.

ALAH jumped out to a 12-4 lead in the first quarter and kept that lead until the fourth quarter where the Knights outscored Martinsville 19-12.

"I thought we made great improvements from the first half to the second half verses Martinsville," said Schuring. "We played much better team basketball and improved from our game verses Sullivan in defensive rebounding and many other areas of play."


