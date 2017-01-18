Lady T-Wolves Extend Winning Streak

•January 18, 2017•

By Jason Brown

NP Sports Editor

Okaw Valley girls’ basketball team toppled two Little Okaw Valley Conference teams last week to extend its winning streak to six games.

The Timberwolves defeated Argenta-Oreana and Cerro-Gordo/Bement last week and hope to take that momentum into the LOVC Tournament semifinals today.

Last Tuesday against Argenta-Oreana, the Timberwolves jumped out to a 21-6 first quarter lead, and the T-wolves defense did not allow Argenta-Oreana to score more than eight points in any quarter.


