Lake Land College Announces Honors Lists
•January 31, 2018•
Lake Land College has announced their honors lists for the fall semester. Area residents included are as follows:
On the President’s List are Tyler Schuring, Emily Stutzman, Landon Gingerich and Diana Diener, all of Arthur; Kailyn Boyer and Race Underwood, both of Bethany; Gretchen Macklin, Nicole Miller, Tyus Brooks and James Geer, all of Findlay; Alyssa Willoughby and Tristan Warner, both of Gays; Abigail Wallace of Lovington; Grace Mauck, Baylee Cohan, Shelby Freeman, Quentin Owens, Evan Barker, Dalace Ray, Bailey Sparling and Anne Hogan, all of Sullivan and Kristen Morlen, Sterling Howard and Zoe Donovan, all of Windsor.
