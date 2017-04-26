Lake Shelbyville Boat Rafting Policy

•April 26, 2017•

As the weather warms up and the boating season starts the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers would like to remind boaters of the Boat Rafting Policy in place at Lake Shelbyville. The policy is as follows:

. Up to five boats are allowed in a raft without requiring a special use permit. For the purposes of this policy a raft is defined as two or more boats tied together.

. No more than 50 people will be allowed on any raft of boats that consists of five boats or less.

. No more than four persons per boat will be allowed for each additional boat over five. For example eight boats in a raft would be limited to a total of 62 persons in a raft.


