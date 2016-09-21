Lake Shelbyville Disabled Deer Hunting Blinds Available at Whitley Creek Recreation Area

•September 21, 2016•

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Lake Shelbyville is offering additional deer hunting opportunities at Whitley Creek Recreation Area in Moultrie County for disabled deer hunters holding a state issued P2A card.

Disabled hunters will be able to reserve one of four blinds in the closed recreation area during archery deer season, as well as disabled hunters holding a valid Lake Shelbyville Project Moultrie 2nd shotgun season or Lake Shelbyville Project Moultrie muzzleloader season permit. All four blinds were built by Boy Scouts to earn their Eagle Scout status.



