Lake Shelbyville Fish Habitat Improvement Day

•February 8, 2017•

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources will place donated Christmas trees and artificial porcupine structures into Lake Shelbyville March 18 to enhance the fisheries for years to come. Volunteers with boats are needed to help place trees in the lake at designated locations. Volunteers on shore are also needed to help build the porcupine structures and bundle and place the trees and porcupine balls in the boats. Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.

