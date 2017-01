•January 25, 2017•

Enjoy the outdoors? Looking for a quiet place to RV this summer? Officials from the U.S Army Corps of Engineers, Lake Shelbyville, are looking for volunteers to help take care of Opossum Creek Campground, and the Visitor Center at Lake Shelbyville. The campground volunteer would be responsible for mowing within and around the Opossum Creek Campground.