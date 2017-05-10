Lake Shelbyville to host Pack the Park at Forest W. “Bo” Wood

•May 10, 2017•
To celebrate camping season, Lake Shelbyville, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will provide free camping during Pack the Park at Forest W. “Bo” Wood Campground May 11-13. Campsites will be available on a first come, first served basis Thursday through Saturday night. Paid camping will resume Sunday, May 14.
Campers may expect a full schedule of activities that the whole family can enjoy.
-Magician: The Great Boodini, Friday, May 12; 7-8:30 p.m. at the amphitheater
-Inflatable bounce houses Saturday, May 13; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. by the playground
-Canoe rides: Saturday, May 13; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. location TBD (info will be posted at fee booth)
-Wood carving/artisans, May 13; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. next to amphitheater
-K-9 Unit dog show, May 13; 2-3 p.m. at Bo Wood Dog Park
-Live Music - Them Gringos, May 13; 6-9 p.m. at the amphitheater
For additional information regarding Pack the Park, call the Lake Shelbyville Interpretive Services and Outreach Department at 217-774-3951 Ext. 2.