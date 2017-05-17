Last Inning Score Pushes OV Softball Past Sullivan

•May 17, 2017•

By Jason Brown

NP Sports

The Okaw Valley softball team finished a busy week at 3-1 with wins over Sullivan and Argenta-Oreana twice and losses to Mt Zion and Neoga.

Saturday against Sullivan, OV and the Redskins went back and forth, but with a 3-3 score going into the last inning, OV scored two.

Sullivan couldn’t answer in its half of the inning and lost 5-3.

For OV Kailyn Boyer had three hits, and Kailey George and Natalie Jeffers each had two and one RBI.

Kayla Wheeler had two RBIs.


