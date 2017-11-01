 

Learning About Insects

Posted on by November 1, 2017

Photo furnished
Learning About Insects
First graders at Sullivan ElementarySchool have been learning all about insects. SES Students learning about insects from left bottom:  Charlie Guyot, Laynie Zbinden, Kiley Grooms, Erica Lehman (teaching), and Julianna Lind. The students learned how to eat and see like an insect; they made their own insects and recreated the insect life cycle with pasta thanks to Erica Lehman, Verna Tice, and Sue Yarnell from Ag in the Classroom. Then, with the help of Jim Palmer and Dave VanDeursen, the students were able to explore and look at insects in their natural habitat.

Comments are closed.