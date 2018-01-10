 

LED Outdoor Lighting Proposed for County Jail

•January 10, 2018•

LED lighting will illuminate the outdoors at the Moultrie County Correctional facility provided building and grounds committee recommendations are approved by the Moultrie County Board.

County maintenance superintendent Rick Matthews explained the nine pole lights can be replaced with light emitting diode (LED) fixtures for $5,641.20.

