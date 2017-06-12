Letter to the Editor 12-6-2017

Should You Question the Tax Reform Bill?

President Trump ran on a platform for tax cuts for the middle class and working people. He has also stated that he wants to bring corporations back to America and create jobs.

Under the current GOP tax reform bills there is no guarantee that jobs will be coming back to America. What the plan promises is that wealthy corporations will get a permanent 15% tax reduction. The benefits/if any to the middle class will only be temporary. Anyone who makes less than $100,000 a year will see their taxes increase in the next 10 years. Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.

