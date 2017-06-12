Letter to the Editor 12-6-2017

Should You Question the Tax Reform Bill?
President Trump ran on a platform for tax cuts for the middle class and working people. He has also stated that he wants to bring corporations back to America and create jobs.
Under the current GOP tax reform bills there is no guarantee that jobs will be coming back to America. What the plan promises is that wealthy corporations will get a permanent 15% tax reduction. The benefits/if any to the middle class will only be temporary. Anyone who makes less than $100,000 a year will see their taxes increase in the next 10 years.
Photo furnished
Pictured is Windsor Elementary School sixth grader Rory Hite.
•December 6, 2017•
Rory Hite, a sixth grade student at Windsor Elementary School in Windsor has started a “Blankets for the Homeless” drive.
“It is all about how the homeless people don’t have many blankets, and I would just like to help them by giving them blankets,” Hite said.
Rory said the last time his father and he were in Saint Louis they bought about 60 hamburgers and gave them to the homeless people who were gathered in one of the small parks downtown.
It was there Rory came up with the idea: these people need blankets to keep them warm this winter.
He has secured a trailer, and his goal for the blanket drive is to fill the trailer with blankets.