Letters to the editor: 3-1-2017

Dear Sullivan Board of Education:

As I am sure you are aware, on Friday, February 10 at about 3:20 p.m. a bus carrying our boys’ basketball team, cheerleaders, and coaches was involved in an accident at the Bruce-Findlay Road. This was a traumatic afternoon and evening for all on the bus and our school district. I was notified of the accident at 3:28 p.m. and immediately left for the accident scene. Shortly after my departure, I received a call from your superintendent, Mr. Brad Tuttle. Mr. Tuttle informed me that he was en route to the accident scene and that Sullivan School District was taking a bus there.

Upon my arrival, Mr. Tuttle greeted me and told me he would be around for awhile if there was anything I needed him to do. Having a fellow superintendent on scene so quickly was certainly reassuring to me. I can’t tell you how much I appreciate Mr. Tuttle being there to assist our kids and coaches. I wanted you to know how much I appreciate Mt. Tuttle’s response and for providing a bus where our students could go to stay warm.

While the accident was extremely unfortunate, it gives us chance to see the best that people have to offer. The first responders were incredible and took fantastic care of our kids. The City of Sullivan certainly put its best foot forward and was represented exceptionally well by the first responders and Mr. Tuttle. Please accept our sincere thanks.

Sincerely,

Bill Fritcher,

Supt. Teutopolis Community Unit District #50

•••

Do Legalities Disguise Real Reasons for Opposition

Dear Editor,

“My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge.” Hosea 4:6 Could it be that ignorance kills its host?

Norma McCorvey (Jane Roe), died Saturday 2/18 at the age of 69. When she was 22, unemployed and pregnant in 1969, she sought to have an abortion in Texas where it was illegal. She claimed she was raped. Her case went to the Supreme Court, and the famous 1973 ruling of Roe v. Wade determined that throughout the land, abortion would be legal.

Since that time, a number of discoveries have enlightened the world concerning the truth about this case. First, Norma lied. She was not raped. Second, because of medical advances and fetal studies, it has been determined that fetuses feel pain from 20 weeks on and experience a number of functions which scientists consider uniquely human. Third, courts around the country consider violence against a pregnant woman, which results in the loss of a fetus, murder. Fourth, McCorvey herself became a very strong proponent of fetal rights and has spoken around the U.S. against abortion. But the Supreme Court has spoken.

But has the Supreme court ever erred? In 1857 the Supreme Court, by a 7-2 vote, on the famous Dred Scott decision, determined that slaves are property and could not be considered citizens. That decision was overturned with legislation in 1868 by the passage of the 14th amendment. Perhaps the Supreme Court can make mistakes.

Legalities often disguise the real reasons we oppose a practice. The real reason for slavery was keeping power over another’s life for personal pleasure. The real reason for abortion is the same.

Al Rennert

Lovington, IL

•••

Concerns Over Proposed Property Tax Abatement

Dear Editor,

It was with much bemusement and concern that I read your February 22, 2017 front page article “Sullivan School Board Proposes Property Tax Abatement”

This is a non-binding resolution that carries no weight and means nothing. Well meaning, but not worth the taxpayer funded paper it was written on. There will always be an “emergency” or “crisis” for a taxing body to keep floating bonds so that this one percent will never go away. Please note that you will see the word “CRISIS” used by the administration and school district throughout the campaign. In 2017 everything is “CRISIS”.

Also the Sullivan Superintendent states, and I quote: “A one percent county school facility tax COULD generate up to one million dollars revenue a year for the district.”

I would like to also quote the same superintendent from a three page letter he sent home to Sullivan parents just 18 months ago, dated September 2014. “We expect the penny increase (or 1%) in the county sales tax will annually generate approximately $425,000 for our district”

Now my bachelors’ degree from EIU is in Political Science but my math skills tell me that $425,000 is a long way from $1,000,000; I’d say bout $575,000 off. I’m not sure if the school administration is using Al Gore’s “fuzzy math” or “new math” or perhaps this is our best example of “common core math”?

Ask yourself: In the past 18 months has a Super WalMart been built here? In the past 18 months has a new outlet mall been built here? In the last 18 months has a new interstate with exit ramps been built here that will generate an additional $575,000?

Nope!

In another article from the front page of your January 11, 2017 the paper printed “Supt. Brad Tuttle emphasized the board could cut property taxes..” Please note the reoccurring use of the buzz work “COULD”. Let me put it this way: I plan on winning the $400 million-dollar power ball and I “COULD” share it with all of you.

Let’s be clear about this tax question. A sales tax is a REGRESSIVE tax. It impacts poor and the senior citizen of our county the most.

A new tax or revenue stream for a taxing body is like a new source of drugs to an addict. Once hooked, you can’t ever get them off the stuff.

We can support our great school system and its amazing faculty and still oppose this sales tax.

These are not mutually exclusive.

Vote NO …. again on April 4.

Brad Graven

Sullivan High School Alumni