Letters to the Editor 5-3-2017

The Crime in Tabor Park

Letter to the Editor,

It was a “holocaust”, thousands died, their beautiful bodies lay where fallen curled in horrible disfigurement, young and vibrant, now ugly and decaying.

It was a crime “against nature”, a vicious chemical attack on the innocent.

If this was Syria, we would have to order a punishing missile attack.

There is nothing to be solved in this case, the evidence is obvious, Sherlock Holmes are Dr. Watson are not needed, chemicals were used. Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.

