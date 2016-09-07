LHS Alumni Honor Three Graduates

•September 7, 2016•

The Lovington High School Alumni Association will honor three Lovington graduates at its banquet September 10 at Yoder’s Country Kitchen in Arthur.

Dan Bolsen, Class of 2009, will receive the Outstanding Athletic Hall of Fame award.

Bolsen made the LOVC All Conference and All Area teams in basketball and football his sophomore, junior and senior years at LHS. He made the AP All State team in basketball and the Illinois Press Association's All State Journalism team his senior year. Bolsen also played basketball and then football at Eureka College, where he received his bachelor's degree. He also earned a master's degree from the University of Illinois.



