•February 15, 2017•

Okaw Valley junior guard Paige Robinson and Sullivan junior guard Lizzie Green advanced out of their respective regionals to the IHSA sectional Three Point Showdown competition next week.

Robinson enjoyed home court advantage and made 10-for-15 in her competition at the Class 1A regional at Bethany, Thursday.

Robinson is scheduled to shoot at 5:30 p.m. in Arcola Thursday, Feb 16.