Local Verizon Store Held Up at Gunpoint

November 29, 2017

With the help of alert citizens a reported armed robbery at the Verizon Wireless store in Sullivan may be on its way to getting solved.

At 3:56 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26 Sullivan police were called to the 104 S. Hamilton St. store where the customer service rep. said two young black males wearing black ski masks entered the store. One was armed with a rifle.

They demanded access to the storage unit where cell phones are kept. They removed several cell phones and took money from the cash drawer, then ran east from the store down an alley.

That is where several alert citizens observed the two escaping with the haul of phones and cash. Citizens identified the Chevy HHR as the suspects vehicle to police, who put the information out to all local and state police agencies.

Later that evening Decatur police were involved in pursuit of the suspect vehicle that ended with one juvenile being detained after he fled on foot once the car was disabled by police. The HHR had been discovered stolen from a Decatur auto dealership earlier Sunday.

The Illinois State Crime Scene Services is assisting with the crime scene at the store. Sullivan police are working with Decatur police and Illinois State Police as this investigation continues.