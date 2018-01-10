 

Lovington Board Sticks with Muzzle and Lease Decision

Posted on by January 10, 2018

Lovington village board met in December sticking by a dangerous dog decision and reporting on past due water bill appeal procedures.

Chastity Foster requested a hearing on the village decision requiring her dog to be muzzled and on a lease when outdoors. Lori Miller stated her concern about the dog being loose. After discussion among village board members, Doug Smith, Pam Anklam, Dennis Garmon and April Daily decided to stay with an earlier decision to require Foster's dog to be muzzed and leased when outdoors.

