Lovington Easter Egg Hunt
The annual Lovington Easter Egg hunt was held Saturday, April 8 in the village park. Children from five age groups gathered at the park, hunting for Easter eggs and prizes. Grand prizes included a new bicycle giveaway sponsored by Sparrows of Lovington. Boys’ and girls’ bike winners include Tyler Wulff and Landry Wiley (1-3 yrs); Gavin Wylie and Isabella Black (kindergarten); Owen Hilton and Karah Helmuth (first and second); Zachary Barrett and Kikyo Brent (third and fourth); Colton Taylor and Morgan Walters (fifth and sixth).