 

Lovington Grade School Fourth Quarter Honor Rolls Announced

Posted on by June 6, 2017

•June 7, 2017•

Lovington Grade School’s fourth quarter honor rolls include the following students who earned straight As: Rachel Kinney and Miranda Rentfro, eighth grade; Maxwell Allen, Quentin Day, Reginald Edmonds, Delaney Gills, Gavin Mechling and Michaela Powell, seventh grade; Connor Edmonds, Emma Edwards, Chloe Franklin, Josie Hale and Wyatt Hilligoss, sixth grade and Marilyn-Jean Hill fifth grade.     Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.

