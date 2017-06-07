Lovington Grade School Fourth Quarter Honor Rolls Announced

•June 7, 2017•

Sullivan Chief of Police James E. Waggoner is one of several law enforcement executives from across the state to participate in the course Enduring, Surviving and Thriving as a Law Enforcement Executive.

Hosted by Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board Executive Institute the orientation for new police chiefs was held May 22-25 in Springfield.

The new chiefs of police orientation presents concepts,strategies and information to guide the law enforcement executive in managing and leading the organization effectively. Read More