•April 26, 2017•

Lovington Grade School's third quarter honor rolls include the following students who earned straight As: Max Allen, Quentin Day, Reggie Edmonds, Brady Foster, Delaney Gillis, Gavin Mechling, Michaela Powell, Trey Wardrip and Kaitlyn Zander, seventh grade; Kaci Beachy, Chloe Franklin and Josie Hale, sixth grade and Marilyn-Jean Hill fifth grade.