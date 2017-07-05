 

Lovington Legion has Early Bird Invite

Posted on by July 3, 2017

•July 5, 2017•

Early Bird for the Lovington American Legion family will be held Saturday, July 8 with doors opening at 10 a.m.

Members of the Legion, Auxiliary and S.A.L. are encouraged to stop by the Post and pay dues for the upcoming year. Free food and refreshments are provided for new and renewing members. Installation of officers will be held at 1 p.m

