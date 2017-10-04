Lovington Trick or Treat Oct 31

•October 4, 2017•

Illinois State Police District 10 is partnering with local, state and federal agencies to promote vehicle and pedestrian safety around railroad tracks and trains during Rail Safety Week, September 24 through September 30.

To promote rail safety awareness and education, Illinois State Police District 10 has planned enforcement details throughout the week at various railroad grade crossings. Drivers and pedestrians who disobey the laws associated with railroad grade crossings and railroad property will be cited. In addition, police officers will be distributing literature to the public that contains information on how to be safe around trains and train tracks.