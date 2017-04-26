Main Street Gets a Makeover in Findlay

•April 26, 2017•

By Ellen Ferrera

for the News Progress

Spring is in the air and that usually means spring cleaning, but the Shelby County Economic Development Agency has upped the ante and taken to the streets with its ambitious new program “Main Street Makeover”.

In partnership with Shelby County Partners, the program coordinates volunteers and businesses to work together in giving towns, cities and villages in Shelby County the tender, loving care of a good sprucing up - beginning with main streets.

Jody McCormick, the Findlay coordinator, organized more than 40 middle and high school volunteers into teams with supervisors at the Community Center April 21. She held up pictures of the buildings selected for a makeover and described the tasks to be done - sanding and scraping old paint, scrubbing concrete, washing windows, painting, and cleaning up the community gardens. In the corner of the room were the tools of the day: paint brushes, rollers, sanders, scrapers, paint pans and liners, buckets, drop cloths, ladders and buckets of paint - all donated by local residents and businesses.

