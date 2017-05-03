Make A Difference–Volunteer for Natural Resources Conservation Service

•May 3, 2017•

What have you done lately to make a difference in your town? Your county? Here’s your chance. Consider setting aside a block of time to join the work of others and have a positive, local impact you can feel good about.

How? Become a volunteer! Join USDA's Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) and celebrate National Volunteer Week, April 23-29, 2017. This week NRCS is saying "Thank you!" by honoring its Earth Team volunteers for their service to conservation. "I'd also challenge everyone to make a difference right where you are. Look for opportunities—places and organizations near you—where you can direct your time and skills, and truly have an impact," says State Conservationist Ivan Dozier.


