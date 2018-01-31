Master Gardeners Announce Spring Gardening Event

•January 31, 2018•

The Coles County Master Gardeners 2018 “Spring into Gardening” will be held 8 a.m. to noon Saturday Feb. 17 at the LifeSpan Center, located between Mattoon and Charleston.

Featured topics and speakers this year include "Continuous Color in Your Garden": Mary Ann Metz will discuss how to achieve color in your garden year-round. She is an experienced landscape consultant who is passionate about creating beautiful spaces. "Vegetables for the Landscape": Alicia Kallal will show ways to increase access to fresh vegetables while improving the functionality of the landscape. An experienced horticulturalist, Kallal's practical approach will provide strategies to create a more sustainable lifestyle. "Glam in the Garden": Rachel Pearcy and Kris Newel are two young, creative women who will share how to reimagine, and perhaps, upcycle items to add glam in the garden.


