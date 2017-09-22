 

McTeacher Night for OVHS

•September 22, 2017•

McTeacher night is Wednesday, Sept. 27 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Sullivan McDonalds.

 

A donation from Sullivan McDonalds will benefit the Okaw Valley High School S.A.D.D. (Students Against Destructive Decisions). For more information contact Doug Elmore @ 217/665-3631 ext. 412

