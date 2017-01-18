Menus 1-18-2017

Senior Peace Meal
For additional information or for reservations, please call 1-800-543-1770
Monday, Jan. 23 - Ham & beans, copper carrots, cornbread, pears,
Tuesday, Jan. 24 - Meatloaf, frosted sweet potatoes, seasoned green, whole grain wheat, applesauce.
Wednesday, Jan. 25 - Taco salad w/beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and taco sauce, taco chips, cake.
Thursday, Jan. 26 - Roast beef, mashed potatoes w/gravy, tomatoes & celery, Texas toast, overnight fruit salad.
Friday, Jan. 27 - Cheesy turkey burger, German potato salad, cauliflower & pea salad, Texas toast, scalloped pineapple.
Sullivan Pre-School Breakfast
Monday, Jan. 23 - Granola bars, peach juice, milk.
Tuesday, Jan. 24 - Waffles, peach juice, milk.
Wednesday, Jan. 25 - Coffee cake, peach juice, milk.
Thursday, Jan. 26 - Biscuits & gravy, peach juice, milk.
Friday, Jan. 27 - Pop tarts, peach juice, milk.
Sullivan Pre-School Lunch
Monday, Jan. 23 - Hot dog on bun, tater tots, Mandarin oranges, milk.
Tuesday, Jan. 24 - Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, peaches, dinner roll, milk.
Wednesday, Jan. 25 - Popcorn chicken, corn, pineapple, bread & butter, milk.
Thursday, Jan. 26 - Sloppy Joe on bun, green beans, pears, milk.
Friday, Jan. 27 - Fish sticks, mixed vegetables, mixed fruit, bread & butter, milk.