Menus 10-18-2017
Sullivan Pre-School Breakfast
Monday, October 23 - Cereal, peach juice, milk
Tuesday, October 24 - Pancakes, peach juice, milk
Wednesday, October 25 - Strawberries and bananas, Ritz crackers, milk
Thursday, October 26 - Coffee cake, peach juice, milk
Friday, October 27 - Toast, peach juice, milk
Sullivan Pre-School Lunch
Monday, October 23 - Tacos, lettuce salad, pears, milk
Tuesday, October 24 - Chicken salad sandwiches, veggie sticks, banana, milk
Wednesday, October 25 - Tater tot casserole, corn, peaches, rolls, milk
Thursday, October 26 - McRibs, carrots, applesauce, bread & butter, milk
Friday, October 27 - Hot dog on bun, tater tots, mixed fruit, milk
Senior Peace Meal
For additional information or for reservations, please call 1-800-543-1770
Monday, October 23 - Roast turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, seasoned green beans, dressing, peaches
Tuesday, October 24 - Baked ham, candied sweet potatoes, buttered midair vegetables, dinner roll, pie
Wednesday, October 25 - Chili with beans, mixed lettuce salad w/dressing packet, crackers, Waldorf salad
Thursday, October 26 - Liver and onions, baked potato w/butter and sour cream, baby carrots, Texas toast, blushing pears
Friday, October 27 - Beef stroganoff w/noodles, corn, cole slaw, dinner roll, warm fruit compote