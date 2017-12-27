Menus 12-27-2017
Senior Peace Meal
For additional information or for reservations, please call 1-800-543-1770
Monday, January 1 - Closed
Tuesday, January 2 - Closed
Wednesday, January 3 - Beef stew w/potatoes, carrots, and onions, three bean salad, whole grain biscuits, warm fruit crisp
Thursday, January 4 - Pork chop in gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, dinner roll, apricots
Friday, January 5 - Turkey burger, rosemary roasted potatoes, butter beans, bun, pineapple slice
Sullivan Pre-School Breakfast
Monday, January 1 - Closed
Tuesday, January 2 - Cereal bars, peach juice, milk
Wednesday, January 3 - Coffee cake, peach juice, milk
Thursday, January 4 - English muffins, peach juice, milk
Friday, January 5 - Donuts, peach juice, milk
Sullivan Pre-School Lunch
Monday, January 1 - Closed
Tuesday, January 2 - Nachos w/meat & cheese, lettuce salad, mandarin oranges, milk
Wednesday, January 3 - Corn dogs, tater tots, peaches, milk
Thursday, January 4 - Krispitos, green beans, pears, milk
Friday, January 5 - Fish sticks, french fries, mixed fruit, bread & butter, milk