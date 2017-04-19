Menus 4-19-2017

Sullivan Pre-School Breakfast
Monday, April 24 - Granola bars, grape juice, milk.
Tuesday, April 25 - French toast, grape juice, milk.
Wednesday, April 26 - Donuts, grape juice, milk.
Thursday, April 27 - Cinnamon raisin biscuits, grape juice, milk.
Friday, April 28 - Toast, grape juice, milk.
Sullivan Pre-School Lunch
Monday, April 24 - Burritos & cheese, lettuce salad, pineapple, milk.
Tuesday, April 25 - Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, Mandarin oranges, dinner roll, milk.
Wednesday, April 26 - Fish sticks, tater tots, corn, bread & butter, milk.
Thursday, April 27 - Tater tot casserole, green beans, peaches, bread & butter, milk.
Friday, April 28 - Corn dogs, french fries, mixed fruit, milk.
Senior Peace Meal
For additional information or for reservations, please call 1-800-543-1770
Monday, April 24 - Sloppy Joe, baked corn casserole, butter beans, bun, apricots.
Tuesday, April 25 - Ham slices, frosted sweet potatoes, peas, Texas toast, tropical fruit.
Wednesday, April 26 - Fried chicken, mashed potatoes w/gravy, tomatoes & zucchini, whole grain dinner roll, sunshine salad.
Thursday, April 27 - Taco salad w/taco meat, beans, lettuce, cheese & tomatoes, sour cream & taco sauce, pears, taco chips, layered lemon dessert.
Friday, April 28 - Turkey tetrazzini, California mixed vegetables, green beans, whole grain wheat, fresh fruit.