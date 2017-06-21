Menus 6-21-2017
Senior Peace Meal
For additional information or for reservations, please call 1-800-543-1770
Monday, June 26 - Sausage and gravy, mini potato bakers, fruit juice, biscuits, warm fruit compote
Tuesday, June 27 - Pepper beef over brown rice, lima beans, Harvard beets, whole grain dinner roll, mandarin oranges
Wednesday, June 28 - Pulled pork, baked beans, spinach, bun, peaches
Thursday, June 29 - Beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, whole grain wheat, fruit cream parfait
Friday, June 30 - Chef’s choice or creamed chicken w/grilled onions and pimento, peas, escalloped tomatoes, biscuits
Sullivan Pre-School Breakfast
Monday, June 26 - Granola bars, orange juice, milk
Tuesday, June 27 - Toast, orange juice, milk
Wednesday, June 28 - Biscuits & gravy, orange juice, milk
Thursday, June 29 - French toast, orange juice, milk
Friday, June 30 - Breakfast burritos, orange juice, milk
Sullivan Pre-School Lunch
Monday, June 26 - Sloppy Joe on bun, tater tots, pineapple, milk
Tuesday, June 27 - Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, mandarin oranges, dinner roll, milk
Wednesday, June 28 - Cheesy chicken rice casserole, peas, pears, milk
Thursday, June 29 - McRibs, green beans, peaches, bread & butter, milk
Friday, June 30 - Spaghetti, lettuce salad, mixed fruit, garlic bread, milk