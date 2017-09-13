Menus 9-13-2017

•September 13, 2017•

The Windsor FFA chapter took five members to the Section 16 horse judging CDE Sept. 7. The individuals attending from the chapter were Tristan Boehm, Mason Campbell, Tucker Cripe, Brandon Milligan, and Kyhe Wheeler.

The Windsor chapter did very well overall finishing fourth in the section. The members evaluated horses on halter, equitation, and horsemanship. Those in attendance gained knowledge and skills they will take with them into the next contest.