Metro Communications Honored with BESI Award

•June 7, 2017•

Sullivan business leader Zak Horn received the Business Ethics and Social Involvement (BESI) award from the East Central Illinois Development Corporation recently.

Horn, who founded Metro Communications of Sullivan in 2000, was recognized for enlightened business practices while displaying social leadership.

Over the past 17 years Metro Communications extended fiber optics in 32 central Illinois counties, constructing 2000 route miles of fiber since 2011.

With a staff of 50 central Illinois professionals Metro provides wholesale carrier, enterprise and consumer services in underserved rural communities.


