Mo. Co. Spelling Bee Held at The Little Theatre

•February 22, 2017•

The 2017 Moultrie County Spelling Bee was held on at 4 p.m. Wednesday, February 15 at the Little Theatre on the Square in Sullivan. Six students from Lovington and six students from Sullivan advanced from their school district spelling bees to participate in the county bee.

The Moultrie County Spelling Bee champion is Aastha Patel of Sullivan. The alternate is Emma Edwards of Lovington.

Sullivan participants were Aarya Patel (fourth), Aastha Patel (seventh) , Reagen Crouse (eighth), Paul Bates (sixth) Nicole Lofland (fifth).

Lovington participants were Marilyn-Jean Hill (fifth), Emma Edwards (sixth), Josie Hale (sixth), Wyatt Hilligoss (sixth), Elizabeth Tighe (seventh) and Colton Middleton (eighth).

Judges for the county spelling bee were Kim Downs and Jenny Rau, both of Lovington, and Nichole Hendry of Sullivan.

Jane McKown of Lovington served as the pronouncer.

The Regional Spelling Bee is scheduled for Saturday, March18 in Eisenhower High School in Decatur.