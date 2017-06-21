Mo-Do 4-H Holds Sewing Workshops

•June 21, 2017•

The University of Illinois Extension Unit 19 Moultrie-Douglas 4-H is holding an intergenerational sewing workshop 9-11:30 a.m. July 8 at First Christian Church in Sullivan.

The workshop is open to tailors of all ages.

Those who have a sewing machine and the sewing basics may bring them, but there will be extras on hand.

Contact Angie Welker for more information at 217-543-3755 or awelker@illinois.edu