Mobile Mammography Available

•July 5, 2017•

C.E.F.S. Economic Opportunity Corporation announces the promotions of Kevin Bushur to the position of Chief Executive Officer, Barbara Waymire to the position of Chief Operations Officer, and Cindy Mayer to the position of Outreach Director. These promotions resulted after the retirement of Paul D. White from the Chief Executive Officer position on May 17, 2017. In their new positions, Bushur, Waymire, and Mayer will serve as a key members of the agency management staff group that are responsible for the day-to-day management, leadership and operation of C.E.F.S. and its programs to ensure effective accountability, oversight and outcomes of the various program operations with agency clients, partners, funders and local communities.

Kevin Bushur has been employed at C.E.F.S. Economic Opportunity Corporation for over ten years, beginning his tenure at the agency in the position of Workforce Director. In January 2011, Bushur was promoted to Chief Operations Officer and served in this position for six years before his promotion to the Chief Executive Officer position. Bushur is a native of the Effingham area and attended Eastern Illinois University earning a Master’s Degree in Community Counseling and is a Licensed Clinical Professional Counselor and a Certified Community Action Professional. Kevin Bushur, his wife Sheri and their family live in rural Effingham. Read More