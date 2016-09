•September 21, 2016•

Sarah Bush Lincoln’s Mobile Mammography Services will be at the SBL Clinic in Sullivan Oct. 14.

The mobile mammography van helps provide mammograms to women who may not otherwise have access to, or be able to afford these life-saving preventive screens. Women who qualify will receive their mammogram free. Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.



Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Tumblr

Reddit