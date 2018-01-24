 

Mobile Sec. of State Office 

January 24, 2018

On Feb. 22 the Secretary of State Jesse White, in cooperation with Sullivan Library, is offering drivers a chance to renew their driver’s license or vehicle registration renewal sticker, obtain a duplicate or corrected license, or obtain an Illinois identification card. White’s mobile unit will be available at the Sullivan Library, located at 2 West Water in Sullivan 10 a.m.-2 p.m. February 22.

To find out what documents are considered acceptable identification, call 217-782-7044 or visit the Illinois Secretary of States website at:

http://www.cyberdriveillinois.com/publications/pdf_publications/dsd_x173.pdf.

