MoCo Board Member White Steps Down

•January 17, 2018•

Moultrie County Board members voted to accept the resignation of longtime board member Ron White during the regular meeting January 11.

Chairman Dave McCabe noted it was with deep regret that he accepts the 15 year board member’s resignation. The budget and finance chairman had overseen the construction of the jail and health department, McCabe said of his years of service. “I will miss his sound and usually sage advice.”

He went on to explain the chairman of the Republican party will have 60 days to name a successor. The appointment Republican will serve until the November 2018 election when a candidate will be elected to serve the remainder of White's term which ends in 2020.


